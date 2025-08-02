Ezra Frech Shines at TrackTown USA with Documentary Series Launch

EUGENE, Ore. — Ezra Frech, a two-time Paralympic gold medalist, stepped onto Hayward Field on July 28, 2025, ready to unveil his documentary series just before the 2025 Toyota USATF Outdoor & Para National Championships.

The 20-year-old’s appearance on the towering Experience Board marked a significant moment in his career. “It’s bigger in person, definitely,” his father, Clayton, said, while the family soaked in the scene.

Frech’s series, which he executive produced, follows him and three other athletes as they prepare for the 2024 Paris Paralympic Games. Frech won gold medals in both the 100 meters and high jump in 2024.

“It’s pretty epic,” Frech commented amidst taking photos with his family. Frech has gained a substantial following on social media, attracting over 600,000 followers on TikTok and Instagram, and his content often goes viral.

Born with a limb difference, Frech is a T63-category athlete for those with above-the-knee amputations. He offers insight into how his prosthetic leg draws viewers’ interest. “People are naturally interested in my disability… it’s just not exposed to enough people,” he stated.

During the event, Frech highlighted the allure of adaptive sports, noting, “The reality is, it’s f–ing entertaining… you see athletes with physical disabilities achieving incredible things.” As the night unfolded, he introduced his project with enthusiasm, encouraging attendees to share its message.

As the episode started with family by his side, Frech was calm yet focused. When he made his triumphant 100m finish, his authentic reaction resonated with the audience. “What the f— just happened?” he mouthed, smirking.

Frech draws comparisons to the fierce energy of gladiators in his competitions. “I like to think of myself as a gladiator… I need it to be life or death to get the most out of myself,” he explained.

Looking back at his achievements and the impact of his documentary, Frech said, “It makes everything worth it… I do everything for the impact, to rewire the way society sees people with disabilities. This is the first step, right?”