FAA Announces Delays at Newark Airport Due to Staffing Shortages

Newark, New Jersey – The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) announced significant delays at Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) on Friday afternoon due to staffing shortages. The Traffic Management Program is now in effect for inbound flights as a response to ongoing air traffic controller shortages.

Many travelers are experiencing delays of more than an hour and a half. This disruption follows a pattern of recent challenges faced at EWR, including a similar delay earlier in May that was attributed to staffing issues, weather, and construction concerns. The FAA has reported a nationwide shortage of approximately 3,000 air traffic controllers.

Dennis Tajer, a captain and spokesperson for the Allied Pilots Association, noted that the delays result from the intricate interplay of factors affecting air traffic management. “While we have redundancies in place for safety, issues such as telecom failures in neighboring areas have exacerbated the situation,” he said.

In light of these delays, United Airlines has announced it will cut 35 daily round trips at EWR, a decision made following a week of technology failures and insufficient air traffic control staffing. Passengers may find it difficult to secure alternate travel options as air traffic controllers from other regions cannot be easily redeployed due to the need for local airspace training.

Despite the challenges, there are measures in place to alleviate some congestion at Newark. Last month, one of the airport’s runways, 4L-22R, reopened ahead of schedule, which has contributed to reduced disruptions, although limited closures will continue through December. Remaining runways, including 4R-22L and 11-29, remain operational, pending weather conditions.