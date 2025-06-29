FAAB Picks for Fantasy Baseball: Target These Key Players

ATLANTA, Ga. — As the fantasy baseball season progresses, managing your Free Agent Acquisition Budget (FAAB) becomes crucial. This week presents choices between rookie and veteran players that could enhance your team.

Rookie pitcher Burns is newly available in FAAB leagues, boasting a potential for striking out 140 batters in 60-70 innings this season. However, his future remains uncertain, with possibilities of being demoted or shut down. In contrast, veteran pitcher Lauer is expected to be a steady presence for the Toronto Blue Jays, slated to pitch every fifth day unless an injury occurs.

For those participating in FAAB leagues, it’s essential to identify players who are under-rostered. The focus this week is on players between 20-25% rostered in 12-team leagues and 25-50% rostered in 15-team leagues. An investment rating system is being utilized to evaluate player value: $ indicates a minimal spend, while $$$$ symbolizes a potential league-winner.

Only six teams have a seven-game schedule this week, including the Arizona Diamondbacks and Kansas City Royals. The Rockies are set for a six-game homestand at Coors Field, increasing the appeal of certain batters.

In the outfield, Collins has emerged as a standout player, batting .343 with 11 runs, seven RBIs, and two home runs in the past 14 days. His high walk rate increases his value in OBP leagues.

Hays returns from an injury to contribute to the Reds’ lineup. With better contact abilities and a higher barrel rate, he brings potential advantages to his performance.

In terms of pitchers, Rogers is rebounding strongly, showcasing a significant uptick in fastball speed and earning praise for his shutout performances lately.

Lee remains a valuable relief option for the Atlanta Braves as he converts save opportunities effectively. On the other hand, Taylor has locked down the closer role for the Chicago White Sox, making him a worthy pickup.

Overall, this week presents opportunities to enhance your rosters by evaluating emerging talents and reliable veterans to maximize your FAAB spending.