Everything Fab Four Fest Celebrates Beatles’ Legacy in Asbury Park

ASBURY PARK, N.J. — The inaugural Everything Fab Four Fest will celebrate The Beatles‘ iconic album, “Rubber Soul,” from November 6 to 8 at the Berkeley Oceanfront Hotel in Asbury Park.

Max Weinberg and Jake Clemons from the E Street Band will join a lineup that includes Bob Santelli, singer-songwriter Nellie McKay, and author Jamie Bernstein. Dr. Kenneth Womack, a professor at Monmouth University and Beatles author, is leading the event, which aims to honor the album’s influence and legacy.

“Asbury Park is the place to be this November as we come together to celebrate ‘Rubber Soul’ in a town that serves as one of the nation’s most vaunted music heritage sites,” said Womack. The event will feature live performances, multimedia presentations, and expert panels.

Weinberg and Santelli will discuss the Beatles, with Weinberg performing songs from their catalog alongside The Weeklings. Clemons will perform with his band on November 8 and host a meet-and-greet benefiting the Light of Day Foundation, which raises awareness for Parkinson’s disease.

The Beatles have a storied connection to Asbury Park. In 1963, they recorded Lenny Welch’s version of “A Taste of Honey,” and Paul McCartney‘s in-laws have ties to the city through his wife, Nancy Shevell, whose grandparents lived there.

Tickets for Everything Fab Four Fest start at $87 and are available online.