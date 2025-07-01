Sports
Fabio Capello Talks Real Madrid vs. Juventus Clash Ahead of FIFA Club World Cup
MIAMI, USA — Real Madrid is set to face Juventus tonight in the Round of 16 of the FIFA Club World Cup, a match that holds special significance for legendary coach Fabio Capello. Capello managed Real Madrid twice, winning league titles during both tenures in 1996/97 and 2006/07. He also led Juventus from 2004 to 2006.
In an interview with Gazzetta dello Sport, Capello praised Real Madrid’s star trio of Kylian Mbappe, Jude Bellingham, and Vinicius Jr., calling them potential Ballon d’Or winners. “Vinicius, Mbappe, and Bellingham are three potential Ballon d’Or winners,” he remarked.
Capello also acknowledged former Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti‘s skill in maximizing the players’ talents. “Many said Ancelotti relied solely on individual talent, but he’s actually been excellent at leveraging his players’ talents,” he explained. As for the impact of Xabi Alonso at Madrid, Capello has high hopes. “He certainly has the personality to succeed in Madrid,” he noted.
On another note, Capello expressed surprise at Juventus’s decision to release Dean Huijsen, who has since signed with Real Madrid. “I’m surprised Juve didn’t understand the kid’s obvious potential. If he’s playing for Real Madrid at 20, he should have been at Juve even more,” he commented.
This match is not just pivotal for the teams, but also brings Capello’s coaching legacy full circle as his former teams collide in a high-stakes fixture.
