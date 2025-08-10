Fabio Capello Voices Opinions on Young Milan Strikers

STOCKHOLM, Sweden — Former AC Milan coach Fabio Capello expressed his thoughts on young strikers Francesco Camarda and Francesco Pio Esposito in an interview published on August 9, 2025, in the Milan-based newspaper Gazzetta dello Sport.

Capello believes that Camarda, recently loaned to Lecce, should have remained with Milan. The 17-year-old striker has shown promise in his limited appearances with the first team. “If you have a young talent like that, you should keep him and let him play,” Capello said. “He should’ve stayed with the Rossoneri, especially since Milan are only playing in the league this season.”

Camarda, according to Capello, had already proven himself at Milan. “He has passed the San Siro test with flying colours,” Capello noted. “He could have played consistently at Milan, too. They’re looking for a centre-forward now.”

In the same interview, Capello also commented on Esposito, who is part of Inter Milan‘s squad. “Pio performed well at the Club World Cup, but he hasn’t passed the San Siro test yet,” Capello said. He acknowledged that Inter’s schedule is more demanding than Milan’s but suggested that if coach Cristian Chivu believes another player, Ademola Lookman, is better suited for the team, Esposito might benefit from an additional loan year.

<p“These are assessments the coach and management have to make on a case-by-case basis,” Capello explained.

