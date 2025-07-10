Fabio Fognini Retires After Epic Wimbledon Match Against Alcaraz

LONDON, England — Fabio Fognini, a former top-10 tennis player, announced his retirement from professional tennis during a press conference at Wimbledon on Wednesday. The 38-year-old Italian lost to Carlos Alcaraz in a five-set first-round match, ending a career that included nine ATP tour titles.

Fognini’s decision came shortly after his thrilling match against Alcaraz, where he battled for over four and a half hours before losing 7-5, 6-7 (5), 7-5, 2-6, 6-1. The match marked Fognini’s 63rd Grand Slam appearance, where he had hoped to conclude his career on a high note.

“Today is something official. I say goodbye to everybody,” Fognini told reporters. “It was the perfect way to say goodbye to this sport. I played in an era that probably is going to be the best era forever in the sport.”

Fognini ends his career with a record of 426 wins and 396 losses. He achieved a career-high ranking of No. 9 in the PIF ATP Rankings, becoming the first Italian man to reach the top 10 since Corrado Barazzutti in 1979. His most notable title was the Monte Carlo Masters in 2019, where he made history as the first Italian to win an ATP Masters 1000 title.

Reflecting on his career, Fognini expressed mixed emotions, saying, “My best dream was finishing next year in Monte Carlo. I did my best. It is difficult now to say a lot of words. There is a lot of emotion in my mind.”

Throughout his career, Fognini was known for both his talent and his fiery temper on the court, leading to several fines. He holds 17 wins against top-10 players, including a memorable comeback victory over Rafael Nadal in 2015.

Fognini, who is married to 2015 US Open champion Flavia Pennetta, shared a heartfelt moment after his loss to Alcaraz by requesting one of Alcaraz’s shirts for their eldest child. “There are things that mean more than a victory or a defeat,” he said. “(Exiting) at that court, in front of my family, is worth more than any title.”