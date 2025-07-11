Sports
A’s Face Braves Tonight in Decisive Series Finale
Oakland, CA — The Oakland Athletics and Atlanta Braves are set to face off tonight in a decisive game to determine the series winner. Each team has claimed one victory in their two previous matchups, with the A’s dominating Game One 10-1 and the Braves responding with a 9-2 win yesterday.
The A’s will send left-hander JP Sears to the mound. Sears enters his third full season with a fluctuating performance record. He started the season as the A’s best pitcher but struggled after a poor outing against the Giants in mid-May. Recently, however, he has begun to regain form, allowing just five hits and no runs over his last 11 2/3 innings.
“I just want to finish strong and help my team gain some momentum heading into the second half,” Sears said. Tonight, he aims to secure the series win in front of the home crowd.
The Athletics’ starting lineup includes Lawrence Butler, who will bat leadoff in honor of his bobblehead night. Butler looks to deliver a strong performance for fans. Jacob Wilson is sidelined with a wrist injury from a hit-by-pitch incident earlier in the week. Max Muncy returns to shortstop duties, while Miguel Andujar makes his first appearance at third base since being activated from the injured list.
Behind the plate, backup catcher Austin Wynns will be on duty after starting catcher Shea Langeliers worked through both previous games without a break.
The Braves counter with Spencer Strider as their starting pitcher. Strider, once a top contender for the Cy Young Award before undergoing UCL surgery last year, has made a solid return to form but is still working to regain his previous dominance.
“Strider has the potential to shut down any lineup,” cautioned A’s manager, highlighting the challenge the hitters will face tonight.
Former A’s player Sean Murphy is also back in the Braves’ lineup, adding further intrigue to the matchup. As both teams take the field for the series finale, excitement fills the air at the Oakland Coliseum.
Recent Posts
- Exclusive Clip: Nuck on the Hunt in New Episode of The Chi
- Shania Twain Announces New Song ‘Waking Up Dreaming’
- US Prepares to Combat New World Screwworm Outbreak Using Sterile Flies
- Utah Supreme Court asked to settle Rocky Mountain Power rate hike dispute
- Actor Derek Dixon Details Terrifying Lawsuit Against Tyler Perry for Harassment
- Ulta Beauty Enters UK Market with Acquisition of Space NK
- Texas Flooding Claims Lives, Over 160 Missing After Devastating Deluge
- Justin Bieber to Release New Album ‘Swag’ This Friday
- Casey Mize Joins American League All-Star Roster for Tigers
- Nathan Fillion Discusses Guy Gardner’s Iconic Hair in New Superman Film
- Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Enjoy Family Vacation in Miami
- David Corenswet and Julia Best Warner Celebrate Relationship at Superman Premiere
- Square Enix Celebrates Final Fantasy IX’s 25th Anniversary with Special Movie
- Skyler Gisondo Reflects on Role in New Superman Film
- A’s Face Braves Tonight in Decisive Series Finale
- Diddy and Druski Face Lawsuit Over Disturbing Allegations
- Mysterious Death in Yosemite Sparks Investigation in New Netflix Series
- Dexter Returns: More Gruesome Murders and Star-Studded Cast
- El Pato Sentenced to 10 Years for Homicide in San Miguel
- Senator Whitehouse Delivers 300th Climate Speech, Urges Action Against Fossil Fuel Industry