Facebook Settlement Emails Verified as Authentic for Class Action Payouts

ROCHESTER, New York — Emails informing recipients of payouts from a $725 million Facebook settlement are legitimate, with average payments ranging from $29 to $38. This settlement is part of a class action lawsuit alleging that Facebook made user data available to third parties without permission.

Recipients are receiving plain-looking emails notifying them of virtual prepaid cards as part of the payout. One recipient reported receiving nearly $34, which falls within the average payout range.

The emails will come from the address ‘Facebook User Privacy Settlement at hawkmarketplace.com.’ Hawk Marketplace is the company responsible for distributing payments related to reward programs.

The body of the email contains detailed instructions on how to access and spend the money. At the bottom of the email, recipients will find a unique reward code and a link in a green box directing them to redeem their virtual card.

To access the funds, recipients should click the green box, enter the provided code, and follow the prompts to retrieve their money. The estimated average payout for consumers in this settlement remains between $29 and $38.