Sports
OU Faces Injury Challenges Ahead of Crucial Game Against LSU
NORMAN, Okla. — The Oklahoma Sooners are gearing up for a significant match against Louisiana State University this Saturday, but they will be without key players due to injuries.
During a press conference on Friday, head coach Brent Venables confirmed that defensive end R Mason Thomas will not play against LSU. Thomas has been sidelined since he injured his quad after returning a fumble for a touchdown in a game against Tennessee. This season, he has made 23 tackles, including 9.5 tackles for loss and six sacks.
In addition to Thomas, cornerback Gentry Williams will also miss the game. He has been unable to play since suffering a shoulder injury during a match against South Carolina. In Williams’ absence, sophomore and freshman players are expected to step up to fill the gap.
The Sooners will also be without their starting center, Troy Everett, who has been ruled out as well. If Everett cannot play, it is anticipated that Jacob Sexton will take his place on the offensive line.
Despite these injuries, the Sooners remain optimistic heading into the game. They sit at 9-2 overall and 5-2 in the Southeastern Conference, with a chance to secure a spot in the College Football Playoff with a win against LSU.
“Going into our last regular-season game here at home, we all know what’s on the line this weekend,” Venables stated. He expressed gratitude towards the fans, urging them to bring their energy to the game. “They can really have a great, great impact, and I expect them to be at their best.”
Oklahoma is looking to use their home-field advantage to help secure a victory against LSU and potentially advance to the playoff.
