UK Faces Severe Snow and Ice Warnings This Weekend

Heavy snowfall and ice warnings are expected across much of the UK this weekend, with conditions likely stretching into next week. The Met Office has issued yellow warnings for snow and ice affecting Scotland, the south-west, north-west, and east coast of England, as well as Wales and Northern Ireland, valid until Monday.

Significant snowfall has already been reported in Scotland, with estimates of up to 40cm (15 inches) of snow in some areas. The forecast for England and Wales includes around 5cm of snowfall. Temperatures are predicted to remain low, hovering in the single digits, and are expected to dip below freezing in parts of northern Scotland.

Travel disruptions have already begun, with ScotRail canceling several train services and warnings of dangerous road conditions and power cuts. The Highland Council has advised residents against unnecessary travel, emphasizing safety as a priority during this cold snap.

The Met Office further warns that many areas could see temperatures plunge to between -6C and -8C in Scotland, while parts of England and Wales may experience lows of -4C to -5C. Snow showers are forecasted to continue over the weekend.

In response to the severe weather, Health Secretary Wes Streeting cautioned that the cold could strain NHS services and urged the public to seek emergency care only when absolutely necessary. The UK Health Security Agency has issued an amber cold health alert due to the heightened risk of heart attacks and respiratory issues, particularly among older adults and those with pre-existing health conditions.

As the hazardous weather unfolds, residents are encouraged to pack emergency kits for their vehicles, including warm clothes and blankets in case of delays or stranded conditions.