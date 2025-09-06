NC State Faces Virginia in First Non-Conference Clash Since 1948

RALEIGH, N.C. – NC State football is set to take on Virginia in a unique non-conference game at Carter-Finley Stadium on Saturday, September 6, at 12 p.m. The matchup marks the first time since 1948 that the two teams have met without this contest counting in the ACC standings.

NC State enters the game with a 1-0 record after defeating East Carolina 24-17 in their season opener. Under head coach Dave Doeren, the Wolfpack have a 3-0 advantage over Virginia.

This season, 24 players debuted for NC State, including five true freshmen and 12 transfers. Among them, wide receiver Michael Grimes had an impressive performance, catching four passes for 121 yards and a touchdown, marking the first individual 100-yard receiver for the Wolfpack since 2024.

Virginia, who also won their opener by a score of 48-7 against Coastal Carolina, is looking to gauge their potential in this matchup against an ACC rival, despite it not counting in conference standings. Cavaliers offensive coordinator Des Kitchings, a former NC State assistant, said, ‘We told our guys that, ‘This is an ACC game regardless if it’s a non-conference game or not.’’

NC State’s last meeting with Virginia was in 2023, but the two programs have played each other only twice in the past 11 seasons. Due to recent ACC expansion, Virginia and NC State won’t meet in conference play again until 2027.

Cavaliers defensive coordinator John Rudzinski noted the importance of approaching the game with serious intent despite its non-conference classification. Kitchings added that the matchup is a good benchmark for the Cavaliers, allowing them to evaluate their performance against a strong opponent.

Virginia’s linebacker Landon Danley led the team in tackles during the opener and has been recognized as a player to watch. Meanwhile, NC State’s right tackle Wallace Unamba is a game-time decision for the weekend.

As both teams look to build on their season-opening victories, Saturday promises to be an exciting clash in Raleigh.