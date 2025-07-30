Faction Unveils Concept Bike ‘Big Ben’ at Eurobike

Friedrichshafen, Germany — Faction Bike Studio showcased its new concept bike, named ‘Big Ben’, at Eurobike this year, drawing significant attention for its 32-inch wheels. Although the bike is still in its testing phase, initial impressions from testers reveal notable advantages in performance and comfort.

Product Manager Adam Robbins explained that the aim of ‘Project Big Ben’ was to push the boundaries of traditional mountain bike design. “The idea wasn’t to launch a polished product, but to challenge what’s possible in off-road cycling,” Robbins said.

Following its debut, the Faction team embarked on test rides to gather feedback on the bike’s performance. Early reports describe a smoother ride compared to standard 29-inch models, with the larger wheels expertly rolling over obstacles like roots and rocks.

Test riders highlighted improved control, especially on challenging terrain, reporting a centered rider position that boosts confidence. Surprisingly, testers noted enhanced climbing ability, with better traction and pedal responsiveness on steep ascents.

Despite the benefits, the bike did exhibit some challenges. While descending, the short travel design occasionally felt inadequate for steep drops, leading to minor front-end dive. Riders found steering responsive but noted the need for more deliberate inputs, particularly in tight sections of track.

Additional feedback suggested that the bike performed optimally in dry conditions but faced challenges in wet environments, indicating that tire design will play a crucial role in future development. The overall geometry was praised, though suggestions for slight adjustments were made to improve the descending capabilities.

The concept opens doors to various uses, including cross country, trail, and gravel biking, with discussions about a mixed wheel setup marking a possible innovation in the market.

As Faction continues its experiments with ‘Big Ben’, the bike emerges as a testament to new possibilities in mountain biking. Although few have experienced the 32-inch wheel setup first-hand, the insights shared by testers reflect a promising evolution in bike design.