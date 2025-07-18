UA Faculty Leaders Object to Cuts in Cooperative Extension Funding

TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona (UA) plans to cut $623,000 from its Cooperative Extension program, which provides vital resources and expertise to communities across Arizona.

Michael Staten, interim dean of the College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Sciences (CALES), announced the funding cut in an email sent Thursday. He stated that the cuts reflect financial challenges the university is facing, affecting all departments on campus.

Leila Hudson, UA Chair of the Faculty, expressed surprise at the cuts, believing that Cooperative Extension was funded entirely through state allocations. “This may compromise our understanding with the state about how our land-grant mission is interpreted and funded,” she said.

Katie Zeiders, UA Secretary of the Faculty, mentioned that faculty leaders sent a memo regarding funding limits last November but received no feedback. “These funds are designated by the state legislature to support communities across Arizona,” she commented. Limiting funds undermines the program’s intent, insisted Zeiders.

UA spokesperson Mitch Zak clarified that the Cooperative Extension receives funding from both the university and the state. He added that funding decisions involve collaboration with college leadership.

The budget reduction is part of a broader 3% cut announced in May, which aims to balance the university’s finances. Furthermore, CALES faces a 9.6% budget decrease due to funding losses and operational changes.

Staten indicated that the budget reductions come amid ongoing infrastructure issues, with many experiment sites suffering from deferred maintenance. Shane Burgess, former vice president of UA’s agriculture division, highlighted the urgency of maintaining support for programs that aid farmers and community groups.

In future planning, UA Provost Patricia Prelock has asked college deans to develop goals for next year, emphasizing the need for operational stability and a vision to elevate CALES as a leading land-grant college.

Staten summarized the challenges, stating, “Our mission remains the same, but the team is smaller than it was two years ago. We are stretched thin. But I believe this is temporary.”