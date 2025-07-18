Education
UA Faculty Leaders Object to Cuts in Cooperative Extension Funding
TUCSON, Ariz. — The University of Arizona (UA) plans to cut $623,000 from its Cooperative Extension program, which provides vital resources and expertise to communities across Arizona.
Michael Staten, interim dean of the College of Agriculture, Life and Environmental Sciences (CALES), announced the funding cut in an email sent Thursday. He stated that the cuts reflect financial challenges the university is facing, affecting all departments on campus.
Leila Hudson, UA Chair of the Faculty, expressed surprise at the cuts, believing that Cooperative Extension was funded entirely through state allocations. “This may compromise our understanding with the state about how our land-grant mission is interpreted and funded,” she said.
Katie Zeiders, UA Secretary of the Faculty, mentioned that faculty leaders sent a memo regarding funding limits last November but received no feedback. “These funds are designated by the state legislature to support communities across Arizona,” she commented. Limiting funds undermines the program’s intent, insisted Zeiders.
UA spokesperson Mitch Zak clarified that the Cooperative Extension receives funding from both the university and the state. He added that funding decisions involve collaboration with college leadership.
The budget reduction is part of a broader 3% cut announced in May, which aims to balance the university’s finances. Furthermore, CALES faces a 9.6% budget decrease due to funding losses and operational changes.
Staten indicated that the budget reductions come amid ongoing infrastructure issues, with many experiment sites suffering from deferred maintenance. Shane Burgess, former vice president of UA’s agriculture division, highlighted the urgency of maintaining support for programs that aid farmers and community groups.
In future planning, UA Provost Patricia Prelock has asked college deans to develop goals for next year, emphasizing the need for operational stability and a vision to elevate CALES as a leading land-grant college.
Staten summarized the challenges, stating, “Our mission remains the same, but the team is smaller than it was two years ago. We are stretched thin. But I believe this is temporary.”
Recent Posts
- New England Patriots Seek Rebound with Young Quarterback and New Talent
- Griekspoor and Darderi Advance in Bastad at ATP 250 Event
- Jesper de Jong Faces Tallon Griekspoor at Nordea Open Quarterfinals
- Brunswick County Man Wins $200,000 in Scratch-Off Game
- Shane Gillis’s Espys Monologue Draws Mixed Reactions from Sports Legends
- Jennifer Lawrence Embraces Summer Sneaker Trend in NYC
- Tennis Star Serena Williams Showcases Vacation Style on Mega Yacht
- Marvel Rivals Unveils Summer Special Event with Swimsuit Skins
- NASA Awards $1 Million for Transformative Telescope Project
- Two Fans to Win Exclusive Karate Kid Merchandise
- New Evidence Suggests Pilot Error in Air India Plane Crash
- Destiny 2: Edge of Fate Expansion Launches Amid Mixed Player Reception
- Suki Waterhouse Shares Health Scare After Concert Incident
- Chris Brown Moves South Philly Concert Date to August 10
- Unique Kawasaki KH 606 Up for Sale with Custom Build
- Mild Weather Expected for San Diego Pride Parade This Weekend
- Donkey Kong Bananza: A Platforming Adventure Filled with Surprises
- Kentucky Ranch Celebrates 50 Years of Summer Camp for Kids
- Document Not Found: What Happened?
- House of the Dragon Season 3 Set for 2026 Release