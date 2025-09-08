Facundo Eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México 2025

Ciudad de México, México — Facundo was eliminated from La Casa de los Famosos México on Sunday, September 7, 2025, after 43 days in the competition.

During the elimination gala, which aired live, Facundo faced off against Aarón Mercury. The audience cast 17 million votes, ultimately deciding to remove Facundo, who had established himself as the spiritual leader of Cuarto Día.

“I feel like I’m in a dream,” Facundo expressed as he left the house. His exit was marked by an emotional farewell to his housemates, where he encouraged them to continue having fun and enjoy their experience.

Before the announcement, Facundo and Aarón Mercury participated in a tense elimination carousel. Shiky and Dalilah Polanco had already been saved, leaving the outcome to the viewers.

Facundo’s elimination adds him to a growing list of stars who have left the show this season, which includes Olivia Collins, Adrián Di Monte, Ninel Conde, and others. Facundo reflected on his experience, stating, “I’ve been a slave to someone else for 43 days.”

The program, hosted by Galilea Montijo, continues to captivate audiences, with viewers eager to see who will be eliminated next. As the competition progresses, the remaining contestants brace for the effects of the upcoming ‘moneda del destino’ challenge, which will permanently close one of the two house sections.

Facundo’s departure leaves Cuarto Día with just three members: El Guana, Shiky, and Dalilah Polanco, who reacted with deep sadness over the loss.