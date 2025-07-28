Facundo Prepares for Reality Show Chaos in La Casa de los Famosos México 2025

Mexico City, Mexico – Facundo, a well-known entertainer, shared exclusive details about his upcoming participation in “La Casa de los Famosos México 2025″ ahead of his scheduled entrance on July 27. The host reflected on his past experiences in the reality show and expressed his thoughts in a recently released video.

Facundo will be entering the reality show for the third time. He was the first celebrity announced for the show, and he has previously shared his intense fitness routine in preparation for the competition.

In the video addressed to his future housemates, Facundo noted that people might have preconceived notions about him. “I think this message is for the guests in the house because many think they know me based on a set image. They don’t realize that I’m not like that, and the ones who know me understand I’m even worse. I won’t try to win anyone over,” he stated with characteristic irreverence, which resonated with his fans.

This season’s kickoff will be hosted by Galilea Montijo, who introduced the show’s “maximum authority” known as “La Jefa.” In her presentation, Montijo hinted at numerous surprises for the participants this year. “I was informed that La Jefa has many exciting developments in store for this season, and I will connect with her for the first time,” she explained.

La Jefa echoed Montijo’s excitement, commenting, “I’m thrilled to open the doors of my house once again. Everything is ready to welcome my housemates for this season.” She confirmed that participants can expect a variety of surprises throughout their time in the house.

As the evening progressed, the first contestants began to enter the reality house. Alexis Ayala was the initial participant, visibly excited and nervous as he received good wishes from his family. After passing through the “Panel de las Oportunidades,” Ayala gained the advantage of sharing six bags of coffee with his fellow contestants.

Other participants, like Dalílah Polanco and Elaine Haro, expressed their anxieties about the experience, while also receiving various advantages before joining the main house.

The event officially started at 8:30 PM and showcased numerous incoming contestants, each dedicated to proving themselves in the show. Facundo’s humorous approach and unique personality are highly anticipated as fans await the unpredictable interactions and dynamics among the participants.