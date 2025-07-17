OC Fair Set to Kick Off with New Rides and Tasty Treats

Costa Mesa, California – The 2025 OC Fair is ready to entertain as it kicks off on July 18 and runs through August 17, expecting over 1 million attendees. This year, fair organizers have added exciting new rides and a variety of unique food options.

Among the highlights is the Aviator, a thrilling 180-foot-tall ride that gives passengers a breathtaking view of the fairgrounds. Families can also enjoy the Frog Hop ride designed for younger children and the Royal Wheel, a new Ferris wheel complementing the beloved La Grande XL.

Food lovers can look forward to innovative treats such as bacon cotton candy on pork belly sticks and blue raspberry Dole Whip, alongside classic fair favorites. The $5 Taste of Fair program returns this year, allowing visitors to sample smaller portions of selected dishes from various vendors before 4 p.m. daily.

The fair opens its gates at 11 a.m. and continues until 11 p.m. on Wednesdays, Thursdays, and Sundays; it remains open until midnight on Fridays and Saturdays. General admission prices remain the same at $13 on weekdays and $15 on weekends. Seniors and children aged 6 to 12 pay $9, while kids under 5 enter for free.

Due to capped daily attendance of 50,000 visitors, purchasing tickets online ahead of time is recommended. Popular concert days are likely to sell out quickly. Admission to the fair is included with tickets for evening concerts held at the Pacific Amphitheatre and The Hangar.

Parking is set at $15, with rideshare drop-offs recommended at Gate 1. Guests can also take the OC Fair Express from various locations around the county for just $2 one-way or $4 round-trip.

This year also features the return of the much-loved racing pigs, an attraction that has entertained fairgoers for decades. The piglets, aged 2 to 3 months, are trained through their natural instincts, with treats motivating them to run. Spectators can interact with the pigs for photos at the end of their races.

The OC Fair and Event Center is conveniently located at 88 Fair Drive in Costa Mesa, just off the 55 Freeway, making it accessible for all.

For 30 years, the racing pigs have been a staple at the fair, and with new rides and food options, the 2025 OC Fair promises to be a summer highlight.