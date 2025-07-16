News
OC Fair Set to Open with New CEO Amid High Costs
Orange County, California – The OC Fair will open on July 18, anticipating around 1 million visitors this summer, despite rising admission and parking costs. This year also marks the debut of new CEO James Canfield, who took the role on July 1 after previously working in Alabama.
Parking rates at the fair have increased to $15, continuing a trend seen in previous years. Last year’s increase brought parking above the cost of a weekday general admission ticket for the first time. Adult ticket prices now range from $13 on weekdays to $15 on weekends, while children and senior tickets are priced at $9.
The OC Fair has seen its reserve funds grow significantly over the last decade, holding over $67 million by the end of 2022. However, reserves dropped by approximately $15 million in 2023. Fair officials are aware of the financial strain on visitors, as previous admissions and parking prices reflected increases from years past.
Board Chair Nick Kovacevich praised Canfield’s qualifications, highlighting his extensive experience with venues in Southern California. “We are confident that James Canfield will do a great job,” Kovacevich stated. Canfield’s annual salary is set at $208,950, less than the outgoing CEO Michele Richards‘ salary. Moore stated, “We’re happy to have him here to be part of the fair this year.”
The fair will also adhere to state sanctuary laws that restrict local law enforcement’s cooperation with federal immigration authorities, emphasizing inclusivity for all attendees. “The safety and inclusion of all fairgoers remains a top priority,” Moore said.
The OC Fair runs from July 18 to August 17, closing on Mondays and Tuesdays. Canfield’s immediate focus will be on understanding operations in preparation for the fair’s busy season.
