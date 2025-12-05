Fairfax County Settles Transgender Lawsuit for $50

FAIRFAX, Virginia — Fairfax County Public Schools (FCPS) has settled a lawsuit involving a former student, Jane Doe, regarding its policies supporting transgender students. The settlement includes a nominal payment of $50 and covers the student’s legal fees.

The decision was finalized by the U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Virginia on Dec. 1. FCPS aimed to avoid the costs and extensive resources that a lengthy trial could entail. The school board’s attorney, Sona Rewari, explained in a letter that the financial settlement exceeds what the student might have won if the case proceeded to trial.

In a statement, FCPS reaffirmed its commitment to protecting students from discrimination and stated that “the settlement is not an admission of liability or wrongdoing.” The district maintains that its policies comply with Title IX of the Education Amendments, ensuring a safe environment for all students, including those who are transgender.

America First Legal, the organization representing Jane Doe, declared the outcome a significant victory in their campaign against what they describe as “radical gender policies.” They argued that the school’s policy was discriminatory towards Doe on the basis of her sex and religious beliefs, particularly concerning bathroom access and pronoun use.

The case originated in March 2024 when Jane Doe filed her complaint. She asserted that while attending West Springfield High School, she felt uncomfortable sharing bathrooms with a transgender student. Doe cited her Catholic beliefs, which state that biological sex is immutable.

A lawsuit filed by America First Legal accused FCPS of violating Doe’s rights under Title IX and the Constitution by allowing transgender students to use facilities corresponding to their gender identity. Although FCPS initially tried to dismiss the case, the court found there was enough merit for it to proceed.

Post-settlement, FCPS continues to uphold its policies, stating that they will provide accommodations for any student requesting increased privacy regardless of the reason. Jane Doe is now attending college in Nebraska.

Gene Hamilton, president of America First Legal, indicated that the case underlines the importance of students’ rights in educational settings. “This judgment is a crucial reminder that no one is above the law,” Hamilton stated.