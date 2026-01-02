Fairfield Basketball Coach Achieves 100th Win in Dominant Victory

KINGS MILLS, Ohio — The Fairfield High School boys basketball team celebrated a milestone on Monday night as they defeated Kings High School 71-34, marking Coach DJ Wyrick’s 100th win with the program.

Fairfield improved to 4-5 this season following a challenging start, as they have now won three consecutive games. The Indians took control of the match during a pivotal second quarter, outscoring Kings 26-5 and turning a close game into a commanding lead.

“That was huge,” Wyrick said. “The group we had in there for the last six minutes of the second quarter definitely set the tone.” With the Indians facing early struggles this season, this victory helped boost team morale and confidence.

After trailing 13-9 at the end of the first quarter, Fairfield responded by applying defensive pressure, which forced turnovers that were converted into quick points. By the end of three quarters, the Indians had established a dominant 57-29 advantage.

Senior guard Cam Arington led the scoring off the bench, contributing 21 points with impressive shooting stats, including making both of his 3-point attempts. “It was just clicking for me,” Arington said. “I got a lot of steals and it just flowed.”

The win was especially meaningful to Arington, as it was Wyrick’s landmark victory. “To be a part of that, especially on a good night like that in a blowout win, it’s amazing,” he said.

Fairfield’s shooting percentage was remarkable, at 64.1 percent from the field, and they capitalized on Kings’ mistakes, forcing 19 turnovers. Other notable contributions came from Kaiden Jones with 13 points and Jordan Freeman who added 10 off the bench.

For Kings, Carson Akerman was the leading scorer with 10 points as the Knights fell to 2-6. They are scheduled to host Lebanon on Friday.

With this victory, Fairfield wraps up its schedule for 2022. They will return to action on January 6 against Aiken. “We don’t play again for eight days, and that’s good for us,” Wyrick said, indicating that the break would allow injured players some time to rest.

The coach mentioned that he was unaware of his 100th win heading into the game but expressed pride in the achievement, emphasizing his focus on team development. “It’s really about all the kids I’ve coached here and the players we’ve had,” he said.

As the players and coaching staff celebrate this milestone, they remain focused on building momentum for the upcoming matches. “This is huge for momentum — three in a row,” Arington added, indicating that they plan to continue their winning style of play.