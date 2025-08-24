Fairfield Falls to Las Vegas in Little League Championship Game

WILLIAMSPORT, PA — Fairfield National Little League faced Las Vegas in the championship game of the Little League World Series on Saturday, ultimately losing 8-2. The Fairfield team had a strong tournament leading up to the final, outscoring their opponents 25-6.

In a rematch against Las Vegas, Fairfield’s pitcher Luca Pellegrini struggled early, walking the tightrope in the first inning and throwing 34 pitches that led to three runs for Las Vegas. Despite his previous performances in the tournament, his fastball was off, resulting in a challenging start for the team.

Las Vegas pitcher Garrett Gallegos dominated the mound, achieving eight strikeouts and hitting a home run, leading their team to victory. Fairfield’s hopes were dashed by the end of the game, with the final score sealing their fate.

Fairfield will now compete for third place against Aruba on Sunday at 10 a.m. The team’s manager, Brian Palazzolo, expressed his gratitude to the fans who supported the team at the Little League championship complex. “This one’s gonna sting for a while, but our boys are resilient. They’ll bounce back,” he said. “It was such an incredible summer.”

Parents of the players shared their pride in the team’s performance. Kristin Duffy Gryga, a parent, remarked, “The kids are just amazing, and the hard work that they’ve put into all of this is commendable.”

Meanwhile, Yanni Taxiltaridis emphasized the significance of the experience for the kids, stating, “We are, as a community, very proud of all these kids.” Fairfield Little League President Diego Da Lan also highlighted the pride the community felt during the tournament.

Fans back in Fairfield gathered at local venues, such as Elicit Brewing, to watch the game and cheer on the team. Despite the loss, the community celebrated the team’s achievements and the sense of pride it brought to the town.

As the young athletes prepare to return home, Taxiltaridis added, “They’re still going to be 12 years old. But we are very proud of all these kids.”