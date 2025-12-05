News
Fairfield University Launches 27th Annual Teddy Bear Drive
FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield University is collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals for its 27th annual drive. The university invites students, alumni, employees, and local community members to donate plush toys until December 19.
All donations will benefit dozens of children’s hospitals and charities across the state and nationwide. A collection drop box is located at the Fairfield University Store, making it easy for supporters to contribute.
Additionally, donations can be made at the University’s events, including a special gathering for photos with Santa at 11 a.m. on December 7 and another event on December 13.
On Thursday, Joe Romano, CFO of Stepping Stones Museum, delivered hundreds of stuffed characters from the museum. Romano is connected to Fairfield University through his wife, an alumna, and his daughter, a current student.
Romano expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s great to give back to the community. These stuffed animals go to hospitals for children. Anytime you can help a child for the holidays or anytime it’s great. To see all those stuffed animals lined up, it’s great. The generosity of people around here is just phenomenal.”
Since the drive began, over 28,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals have been donated, showcasing the community’s spirit of giving.
Recent Posts
- Bills Players Fined Following Week 13 Victory Against Steelers
- Myles Garrett Eyes NFL Sacks Record During Week 14 Matchup
- David Njoku’s Future with Browns in Jeopardy as Rookie Shines
- Real Madrid Aims for Victory Against Celta Vigo in La Liga Showdown
- Tension Rises as Juventus Faces Napoli in Key Clash
- Real Madrid Faces Celta in Key LaLiga Match at Bernabéu
- NFL Fines Buccaneers for Taunting Gesture After Touchdown Celebration
- Napoli Hosts Juventus in Key Serie A Showdown on December 7
- Tee Higgins Clears Concussion, Set to Boost Bengals Against Bills
- Vanderbilt Coach Claims Bias as Team Awaits Playoff Fate
- Cardinals Without Key Players for Week 14 Clash Against Rams
- Bengals’ Jermaine Burton Suspended Before Game vs. Bills
- Elic Ayomanor: Rising Star in the NFL with Strong Family Support
- Texas Tech Wins First Big 12 Championship After Four Decades
- Palmeiras to Field Reserve Squad Against Ceará in Season Finale
- BCS Computer Rankings Update Ahead of College Football Playoff Selection Sunday
- OpenAI and Accenture Join Forces for AI Integration in 2026
- Michigan Football Expected to Play Texas in Citrus Bowl
- 2025 College Football Playoff Bracket Set for Sunday Reveal
- Rece Davis Defends College GameDay Against Agent Influence Claims