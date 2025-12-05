Fairfield University Launches 27th Annual Teddy Bear Drive

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield University is collecting teddy bears and stuffed animals for its 27th annual drive. The university invites students, alumni, employees, and local community members to donate plush toys until December 19.

All donations will benefit dozens of children’s hospitals and charities across the state and nationwide. A collection drop box is located at the Fairfield University Store, making it easy for supporters to contribute.

Additionally, donations can be made at the University’s events, including a special gathering for photos with Santa at 11 a.m. on December 7 and another event on December 13.

On Thursday, Joe Romano, CFO of Stepping Stones Museum, delivered hundreds of stuffed characters from the museum. Romano is connected to Fairfield University through his wife, an alumna, and his daughter, a current student.

Romano expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “It’s great to give back to the community. These stuffed animals go to hospitals for children. Anytime you can help a child for the holidays or anytime it’s great. To see all those stuffed animals lined up, it’s great. The generosity of people around here is just phenomenal.”

Since the drive began, over 28,000 teddy bears and stuffed animals have been donated, showcasing the community’s spirit of giving.