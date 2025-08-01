August Fairs and Festivals for Families in Indianapolis

Indianapolis, IN — August ushers in the final days of summer, and families can take advantage of numerous fairs and festivals this month. From carnival rides to local music, the upcoming events offer fun for all ages.

The Holy Spirit Festival runs from July 31 to August 2 at Holy Spirit Catholic School, located at 7243 E 10th St. The festival features carnival rides, games, and a variety of food options, including hamburgers, tacos, and desserts. This event is a long-standing tradition for families in the area.

Running from August 1 to August 17, the Indiana State Fair takes place at the Indiana State Fairgrounds, 1202 E. 38th St. The fair showcases Indiana’s agricultural heritage and provides visitors with opportunities to enjoy rides, games, and local foods during its 18-day run.

On August 15 and 16, families can visit St. Thomas Aquinas at 4600 N. Kenwood Ave for local food, live music, and activities tailored for children. This free event promises an enjoyable day for the community.

The Indy EggFest occurs on August 16 from 10 AM to 4 PM at Sullivan Hardware & Garden, 6955 N Keystone Ave. This grilling festival features over 75 Big Green Eggs, where grilling enthusiasts will showcase their culinary skills. Attendees can enjoy live music, grilling demonstrations, and local craft beer.

Another highlight is the Indianapolis Greek Festival, taking place from August 22 to 23 at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church, located at 500 West 106th Street in Carmel. The festival offers authentic Greek food, music, and dancing, celebrating the rich cultural traditions of Greece.

The St. Joseph Fall Festival returns for its 15th year from August 22 to 24 at Spades Park, 1800 Nowland Ave. Families can enjoy carnival rides, food, and various games throughout the weekend.

On August 30 and 31, the Bridgeton 1878 House hosts a Civil War reenactment event that transports visitors back to life during the 1861 to 1865 era. Families can engage with reenactors and enjoy educational activities.

To wrap up the month, a Slovenian celebration on August 31 from 2 PM to 8 PM at Slovenian National Home, 2717 W 10th St features traditional Slovenian food, music, dancing, and vendors.

These events provide an excellent opportunity for families in Indianapolis to enjoy the last days of summer before the school year begins.