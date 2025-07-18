FairWell Festival Returns to Redmond with Star-Studded Lineup

Redmond, Oregon – The FairWell Festival is set to return for its third year, kicking off on July 18 at the Deschutes County Fair & Expo Center. Despite nearby wildfires and poor air quality, festival organizers confirmed there would be no changes to the event.

Tickets for the two-day festival are selling quickly, with a 1-day general admission ticket priced at $139 and a 2-day general admission ticket available for $289. Festival-goers can opt to purchase wristbands online to facilitate cashless transactions and reduce wait times.

Shuttle services, costing $25 per vehicle, are available for attendees commuting to the festival. Parking passes are also being issued for Redmond and Ridgeview high schools, with parking at the fairgrounds starting at $25 per car, requiring a pre-paid permit. A list of prohibited items includes non-clear bags, weapons, coolers, and outside food and drink.

The festival gates will open at noon each day, with headliners Tyler Childers and Dwight Yoakam performing on Friday night, while Sturgill Simpson, Sierra Ferrell, and Ludacris take the stage on Saturday.

Travelers at the Redmond Airport should expect delays. A main access route from U.S. Highway 97 will close Friday and Saturday nights at 10 p.m. to expedite the exit of festival attendees. SW Airport Way will remain closed until 1 a.m. the following morning, requiring those going to the airport to use SW Veterans Way. Festival goers are advised to arrive at the airport two hours before their departure.

With a lineup of popular country musicians, FairWell Festival 2025 aims to deliver another unforgettable experience for attendees.