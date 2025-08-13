Mexico City, Mexico – Sports analyst David Faitelson has criticized Cruz Azul following recent comments from former coach Martín Anselmi. Anselmi, who recently parted ways with the Liga MX team, stated in an interview that he was not unfaithful to the club.

His remarks have sparked various interpretations, particularly from Faitelson, who took to social media to express his views. “What Anselmi said about his exit from Mexican football and his alleged ‘infidelity’ complicates matters due to a common practice in Cruz Azul: a lack of transparency in their operations,” Faitelson remarked.

Anselmi’s tenure with Cruz Azul ended after a challenging season in which he lost both a final and a semifinal against Club América. During his time, the team faced significant pressure to perform well.

Cruz Azul has been scrutinized for its management practices in recent years, and Anselmi’s statements have only intensified discussions around the lack of clarity in the club’s decision-making processes.

As the conversation continues, fans and analysts alike await further developments regarding both Anselmi and the future of Cruz Azul.