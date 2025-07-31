Fake Gun Prompts Lockdown at Walter Reed Military Medical Center

Bethesda, Maryland — A lockdown occurred at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on Thursday morning after someone wielded a fake gun, prompting fears of an active shooter.

Authorities say one person is in custody, and Montgomery County police confirmed that ‘there is no threat to the community.’ Officers arrived at the scene in the 8900 block of Rockville Pike around 10:25 a.m., responding quickly to the potential crisis.

Naval Support Bethesda officials declared the installation on lockdown, restricting access to non-emergency vehicles. The situation raised alarm, but the nature and identity of the individual with the fake gun remain unclear.

Officials are continuing to investigate the incident. Local residents and families were advised to remain vigilant as more information becomes available. Further details will be updated as the story develops.