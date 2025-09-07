Sports
Falcons Consider Trading Kyle Pitts Amid Contract Year Uncertainty
Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Falcons have turned down trade interest for tight end Kyle Pitts as he enters a critical contract year. Despite his top-five draft pick status, the team may consider trade discussions again if the season does not go as planned.
This offseason, the Falcons received offers, including one that involved a Day 2 draft pick for the 23-year-old player. League sources suggest that a franchise tag for Pitts remains a possibility if he performs well this season. While historically viewed as available, the Falcons initially resisted trading him.
As the Falcons struggle this season, conversations around Pitts’ availability could heat up. He is tied to a $10.88 million option salary, making how his salary would be handled in any potential trade a key issue. The timing of a trade is also important; the later in the season he is dealt, the less financial burden a new team would take on.
Keeping Pitts aboard would provide the Falcons with a significant offensive asset. However, if the organization plans to make him a one-contract player, it might be wise to entertain offers before the trade deadline in November. This uncertainty leaves fans and analysts eagerly watching developments around the Falcons and Pitts.
