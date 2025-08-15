Falcons QB Easton Stick Impresses: Trade Rumors Spark Amid Preseason

Atlanta, GA — Easton Stick, the Falcons’ No. 3 quarterback, made a strong impression in his preseason debut against the Detroit Lions on Friday. With starter Kirk Cousins sitting out, Stick took the opportunity to showcase his skills, completing 15 of 18 passes for 149 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

Stick’s performance has raised questions about his potential role in the upcoming regular season. CBS Sports’ Cody Benjamin described the situation as "tempting," noting that Stick’s efficiency under pressure might prompt the Falcons to consider moving on from Cousins.

The Falcons’ ground game struggled during the game, making Stick’s passing performance even more notable. Averaging 8.3 yards per attempt, Stick demonstrated an ability to lead the offense effectively.

In 2023, Stick started for the Los Angeles Chargers when Justin Herbert was injured, but he only appeared in one other game during his six seasons there. He has made a fresh start with Atlanta this summer following his draft by the Chargers in the fifth round of the 2019 NFL Draft.

At North Dakota State, Stick replaced Carson Wentz as a starter in 2016 and led the team to a remarkable 49-3 record, including a notable victory against Iowa. Now, with trade rumors surrounding Cousins for months, Stick’s solid showing could rekindle interest in a deal.

If Stick continues to excel this preseason, the Falcons might feel confident in exploring trade options for Cousins, particularly if the right offer comes along. However, management has been adamant about their asking price for the veteran quarterback, suggesting that Stick’s performance will not be the sole determinant in any trade decisions.

As the preseason unfolds, all eyes will remain on Stick, who has a chance to write a new chapter in his career with the Falcons.