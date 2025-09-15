Falcons Face Vikings in High-Stakes QB Showdown

Atlanta, GA – The Atlanta Falcons will travel to Minnesota to face the Vikings on Sunday in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. This matchup marks the second consecutive year the teams have met, but this time, the focus is on the younger quarterbacks leading both squads.

Falcons quarterback Michael Penix Jr. and Vikings signal-caller J.J. McCarthy are set to clash for the first time in their NFL careers. Their rivalry rekindles memories of the 2023 College Football Playoff National Championship, where McCarthy’s Michigan team defeated Penix’s Washington team 34-13.

Penix will be looking for redemption this Sunday, especially given the stakes of their first matchup in the professional arena. “It’s exciting to compete against J.J. again,” Penix said. “I want to show how much I’ve grown since college.”

While the focus lies on these young quarterbacks, many fans are curious about veteran quarterback Kirk Cousins, who remains with the Falcons. At age 37, Cousins has been moved to backup duty behind the talented Penix. “We’re committed to Michael as our starter,” said Falcons coach Raheem Morris. “Our priority is to win games.”

Cousins joined Atlanta as a free agent in 2024 but had a challenging last season, completing just 62.7% of his passes with nine interceptions and leading the team to a 1-4 record over the last five games. Despite this slump, the Falcons opted to keep Cousins after they could not find a suitable trade package.

With the first season in Atlanta behind him, Cousins recorded his lowest passer rating since 2014 at 88.6, ranking 22nd among qualified quarterbacks. His 16 interceptions were a career worst. The team’s current roster features only two quarterbacks: Penix and Cousins, who is now on the practice squad.

As the Falcons prepare for their game against the Vikings, all eyes will be on the quarterbacks. “It’s a big game for every player involved,” Penix said. “We’re more than ready to compete.”