Falcons Search for New Kicker Amid Koo’s Struggles

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons are actively seeking a new kicker as Younghoe Koo faces severe scrutiny following a series of missed opportunities on the field. Coach Raheem Morris announced Monday that the team would work out multiple kickers this week to find competition for Koo before their game against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday night.

“We have to go out there and look,” Morris said after Koo missed a crucial 44-yard field goal that would have tied the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. “(It) definitely creates more of a sense of urgency for Koo.”

Koo’s performance has declined since last season, where he was previously regarded as one of the more reliable kickers in the league, with an impressive 89.9 percent success rate from 2019 to 2023. However, Koo is currently ranked 31st among kickers this year, converting only 73 percent of his attempts. He has missed several key kicks, including a failed extra point attempt that hit the upright.

Despite his struggles, Koo remains hopeful. “I just have to do a better job,” he said. “It means the world for the team to have my back, but at the end of the day, I have to do my job.”

This week, the Falcons will evaluate other kickers to determine if they can find one prepared to take on the role. Morris mentioned that the team signed placekicker Lenny Krieg through the International Player Pathway program, who is also in contention despite his inexperience in the NFL. Morris faces the tough choice of keeping Koo in hopes of rediscovery or moving forward with Krieg or another player from the tryouts.

Besides the kicking situation, the status of wide receiver Drake London is in doubt after he left the previous game due to a shoulder injury. “I feel good about it after talking to him,” Morris commented on London’s condition, but he noted clarity will not come until later in the week.

If London is sidelined, the Falcons will need to adjust their passing game. He was a significant target last season and ranked fourth in the league for receiving yards. “We’ve got some dogs on the team,” receiver Casey Washington said, emphasizing the next-man-up mentality if London cannot play.

Atlanta’s defense showed promise in their recent performance, especially linebacker Divine Deablo, who led the team with six tackles and contributed to quarterback pressures. “He’s as advertised,” Morris remarked on Deablo’s impact since joining the team.

As the Falcons prepare for their matchup against the Vikings, Morris remains unfazed by the team’s early loss. “We are not an emotional team that way. We have to find a way to win next week,” he said.