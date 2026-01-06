Falcons Seek New Head Coach After Firing Raheem Morris

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot following a disappointing 8-9 season. The decision came after the team concluded their season on Sunday.

According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Falcons have already requested interviews with two notable candidates: Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, and Anthony Weaver, the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Both candidates are available to interview immediately, with Kubiak eligible for virtual meetings due to the Seahawks earning a first-round playoff bye.

Kubiak has made a significant impact in his first season with the Seahawks, helping orchestrate an offense that finished third in the league in scoring, averaging 28.4 points per game. His innovative play-calling contributed to quarterback Sam Darnold‘s impressive campaign, where he completed nearly 68% of his passes, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.

Before joining the Seahawks, Kubiak spent time as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. His father, Gary Kubiak, is a former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl. This family lineage adds to Klint’s credibility as a potential head coach.

Meanwhile, Weaver, who spent the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, is also gaining traction as a candidate. His defensive units have seen varied success during his career, and he brings experience from various teams, including the Ravens and Texans.

The Falcons have engaged a search firm to assist in their quest for a new head coach and general manager, signaling that they are serious about revamping the leadership of the organization. As five other NFL teams are also searching for head coaches, the Falcons are expected to continue making interview requests in the coming weeks.

With Kubiak’s offensive success and Weaver’s defensive acumen, both candidates present intriguing possibilities for the Falcons as they aim to turn the tide in the NFC South.