Sports
Falcons Seek New Head Coach After Firing Raheem Morris
Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Falcons are actively searching for a new head coach after parting ways with Raheem Morris and general manager Terry Fontenot following a disappointing 8-9 season. The decision came after the team concluded their season on Sunday.
According to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero, the Falcons have already requested interviews with two notable candidates: Klint Kubiak, the offensive coordinator for the Seattle Seahawks, and Anthony Weaver, the defensive coordinator for the Miami Dolphins. Both candidates are available to interview immediately, with Kubiak eligible for virtual meetings due to the Seahawks earning a first-round playoff bye.
Kubiak has made a significant impact in his first season with the Seahawks, helping orchestrate an offense that finished third in the league in scoring, averaging 28.4 points per game. His innovative play-calling contributed to quarterback Sam Darnold‘s impressive campaign, where he completed nearly 68% of his passes, throwing for over 4,000 yards and 25 touchdowns.
Before joining the Seahawks, Kubiak spent time as offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints and had stints with the San Francisco 49ers and Minnesota Vikings. His father, Gary Kubiak, is a former NFL head coach who won a Super Bowl. This family lineage adds to Klint’s credibility as a potential head coach.
Meanwhile, Weaver, who spent the 2025 season as the Dolphins’ defensive coordinator, is also gaining traction as a candidate. His defensive units have seen varied success during his career, and he brings experience from various teams, including the Ravens and Texans.
The Falcons have engaged a search firm to assist in their quest for a new head coach and general manager, signaling that they are serious about revamping the leadership of the organization. As five other NFL teams are also searching for head coaches, the Falcons are expected to continue making interview requests in the coming weeks.
With Kubiak’s offensive success and Weaver’s defensive acumen, both candidates present intriguing possibilities for the Falcons as they aim to turn the tide in the NFC South.
Recent Posts
- ‘The Rookie’ Season 8 Debuts with International Thrills in Prague
- Hagay Monsonego Faces Legal Action in Prague for War Crimes
- Auburn Falls to Georgia in Dramatic SEC Opener
- Meredith Marks Talks Family Dynamics on Reality TV
- Aidan Chiles Enters Transfer Portal, Pursued by Clemson and Virginia
- Winnipeg Jets Defenseman Haydn Fleury Stretchered Off After Hard Fall
- Giants Seek New Head Coach Amid Offseason Changes
- Kansas Star Darryn Peterson Leaves Game Early Due to Injury
- Zach Metsa’s Struggles Lead to Defense Shake-up for Sabres
- Cavalier Dean Wade Out with Left Knee Contusion
- Pelicans Struggle Amid Roster Changes and Injuries
- Oilers Seek Victory Against Predators at Rogers Place
- Kansas Jayhawks Lose Close Match to UCF in Big 12 Opener
- Netflix’s ‘Run Away’ Premieres as Harlan Coben’s Latest Mystery
- Pacers Struggle Continue: 12 Straight Losses Amid Injury Woes
- Banchero Leads Magic to Thrilling Victory Over Pacers
- Melania Trump Premieres Film Trailer Ahead of Inauguration Documentary Release
- Trump Cuts $10 Billion in Child Care Funding Amid Fraud Allegations
- Jessica Pegula and Anna Kalinskaya Face Off in Brisbane
- Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Over Private Comments About Their Divorce