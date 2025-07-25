Falcons Sign Veteran Receiver DJ Chark Ahead of 2025 Season

Atlanta, GA — The Atlanta Falcons have signed veteran wide receiver DJ Chark, according to NFL Media reports. Chark visited the Falcons last Friday and finalized the deal soon after.

Chark, 28, previously met with the Chicago Bears last month, but a contract was not reached there. He spent last season with the Los Angeles Chargers, where he struggled with injuries, playing in only seven games due to a hip issue.

During his limited appearances in 2024, Chark recorded just four catches for 31 yards and one touchdown, participating in a total of 105 offensive snaps.

In 2023, Chark showcased his skills with the Carolina Panthers, making 35 receptions for 525 yards and scoring five touchdowns. His career began with the Jacksonville Jaguars, who selected him in the second round of the 2018 NFL Draft.

Chark had a breakout year in 2019, surpassing 1,000 receiving yards, which earned him a spot in the Pro Bowl. Over his career, he has played in 76 games, starting 51, and has accumulated 216 receptions for 3,100 yards and 24 touchdowns.