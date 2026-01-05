Falcons Win Finale, Coach’s Future Uncertain Amid Late Surge

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Falcons concluded their season with a 19-17 victory over the New Orleans Saints on Sunday, wrapping up an 8-9 campaign that brought many questions about head coach Raheem Morris’ future. The Falcons, despite being eliminated from playoff contention weeks ago, finished strong with four straight wins.

Falcons safety Jesse Bates, a team captain, voiced support for Morris. “I’m behind Rah,” Bates said. “He hasn’t changed throughout this whole year. We finished this season for each other, for coaches, players, everybody involved.”

Star wide receiver Drake London expressed his desire for Morris to remain at the helm. “I want Rah back with all my heart,” London said. Morris, who started the season under scrutiny after a 3-7 record, acknowledged the situation’s complexity during a postgame news conference. “My expectation is always to be back,” he said, adding that decisions would come “at the proper time” from owner Arthur Blank.

The Falcons’ past eight seasons have been void of playoff appearances, even with their late efforts in 2025. This marks Morris’ second year as head coach, where he finished with a 16-18 overall record. The team’s pattern of steady improvement included key performances from quarterback Kirk Cousins, who led the crew during a tumultuous season with injuries.

Both players and staff have endorsed general manager Terry Fontenot during their locker room discussions. “I’m going to support Raheem no matter what,” running back Tyler Allgeier stated. “He’s like a big brother to me.”

The Falcons’ recent resurgence came after a rocky start, leaving fans to ponder what could have been. They narrowly missed the playoffs despite a talented roster and a committed coaching staff. Morris notably expressed confidence in the positive direction of the team. “I think every week we are close to winning, but he [Morris] doesn’t lose the locker room,” running back Cordarrelle Patterson emphasized.

As the franchise prepares for potentially significant front-office changes, foundational decisions about the coaching staff and future direction loom large. Morris’ late-season success could push him further from the hot seat as evaluations continue in the upcoming weeks.

The Falcons will have to address quarterback uncertainties moving forward, amidst potential changes within their managerial structure. With no first-round picks in the forthcoming draft, Atlanta’s leadership faces crucial choices about its rebuild.