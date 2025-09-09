Sports
Falcons’ Younghoe Koo Faces Competition After Crucial Miss
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — The Atlanta Falcons are searching for a new kicker after Younghoe Koo‘s crucial 44-yard field goal miss in the final seconds of a 23-20 loss to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Sunday.
Coach Raheem Morris announced on Monday that the team plans to hold tryouts for both veteran and young kickers this week. While Morris stated that this does not mean Koo will lose his job, it opens the door for competition. ‘We always create those competitive moments and find people whether it be workouts or whatever the case may be,’ he said.
Koo made two field goals during the game, but he struggled, nearly missing a 36-yarder that ricocheted off the right upright. This inconsistency comes after a disappointing previous season where Koo converted only 73.5% of his field goal attempts, his lowest performance since joining the Falcons in 2019.
After the game, Koo expressed his disappointment. ‘Every point really matters in this league… I know I’m better than that,’ he said. The emotional kicker added that he feels good physically despite missing time last year due to a hip injury.
Lenny Krieg, a German-born kicker on the practice squad, is noted as a potential competitor. He showed promise during training camp, but Koo secured the starting position. Now, it seems Koo must prove himself again as the team evaluates all options.
Morris confirmed, ‘We’re going to look at some veterans, as well, along with some young up-and-comers.’ Koo’s fate with the team hangs in the balance as they prepare for next week’s matchup against Minnesota.
