FallFest Concert to Welcome WVU Students with Sierra Ferrell as Headliner

Morgantown, West Virginia — FallFest, a free concert celebrating the start of the semester, is scheduled for Monday, Aug. 18. The event will take place at the Rec Center Fields, with gates opening at 6:30 p.m.

This year’s concert will feature headliner Sierra Ferrell, a celebrated singer-songwriter from West Virginia. Known for her unique blend of roots music, Ferrell will perform alongside the popular band Seneca, which was formed by WVU students in 2023. DJ Max Clark from U92 The Moose will also provide entertainment throughout the night.

Sierra Ferrell, a multi-instrumentalist and four-time Grammy winner, recently gained acclaim with her latest album, “Trail of Flowers.” Earlier this year, she won the Grammy Award for Best Americana Album and accolades for several songs. Ferrell is recognized for her dynamic performances and collaborations with artists like Post Malone and Margo Price.

Seneca consists of Andrew Parsons, Dylan Hunt, Chris Little, Jared Longmore, and Graham Sterling. The band has made a name for themselves in the Morgantown music scene with energetic shows and original music. Their journey has taken them from local bars to larger venues across and outside West Virginia.

The concert will begin at 7 p.m. and will also include a special appearance by the U92 mascot, Zeus the Moose, along with interactive activities like a T-shirt toss. Event organizers expect a lively atmosphere as students celebrate the new academic year.

For entry, guests must present valid WVU student IDs, and students may bring one guest aged 17 or older. Screening will be conducted at gates, and attendees must pass through metal detectors. Only specific bag types will be allowed, including clear bags and small clutch bags, to maintain safety standards. Additionally, attendees should note that the event is alcohol-free and smoking is prohibited.

Free parking will be available starting at 4 p.m. in designated lots, and shuttle services will operate from 6 p.m. until one hour after the concert ends. FallFest is a rain-or-shine event produced by WVU Arts and Entertainment.

More information on the concert can be found by calling 304-293-SHOW or visiting the WVU events page. Media should submit credentials requests by 5 p.m. today.