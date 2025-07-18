Fallon Comments on MAGA Hat Burning Amid Epstein Files Controversy

NEW YORK, NY — Jimmy Fallon, host of “The Tonight Show,” reacted sharply on Tuesday to reports of supporters burning their MAGA hats due to President Donald Trump‘s handling of files related to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

During his monologue, Fallon humorously remarked, “People in China were like, ‘Oh, c’mon, we worked so hard making those,’” referring to the hats worn by Trump’s supporters. This comment highlighted the growing discontent among his base regarding the political controversy surrounding Epstein’s case.

As Trump attempts to quell rising anger within his supporter base, clips have emerged of fervent supporters expressing outrage. Trump has called on his base to move past the situation, but tensions remain high.

Fallon also addressed the political landscape in light of a new push from House members to compel Attorney General Pam Bondi to publicly release documents tied to Epstein’s case. He joked, “As of now, Trump is keeping the information totally classified, aka in the bathroom at Mar-a-Lago,” referring to Trump’s Florida estate.

Fallon continued mocking Trump’s responses in the wake of Epstein’s controversy, saying, “Trump was like, ‘A dog ate the Epstein files, then…’” This quip illustrates the challenges the president faces as he navigates public outrage and controversy.

Viewers can catch more of Fallon’s commentary through the full monologue shared on the show’s platform, as the political situation continues to unfold.