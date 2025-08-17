Sports
Falmouth Road Race Set for 53rd Annual Event This Weekend
FALMOUTH, MA — The Falmouth Road Race is back this weekend, celebrating its 53rd annual event, with professional runners and festivities slated for August 15-17, 2025. Race day is Sunday, starting at 9 a.m., with the 23rd annual SBLI Family Fun Run scheduled for Saturday.
The Falmouth Track Festival will also return Friday at 7 p.m., featuring both high school mile and elite mile races. This year marks the 50th anniversary of wheelchair racing at the Falmouth Road Race.
Leading the women’s elite category are renowned distance runners Edna Kiplagat, the reigning 2021 champion from Kenya, and Vivian Cheruiyot, a four-time Olympic medalist. They will compete at the Captain Kidd in Woods Hole.
In the men’s race, Wesley Kiptoo, who holds the course record of 31:08 set in 2023, is aiming to solidify his title. He has had a successful year, clinching top finishes in several races. Kiptoo will face competition from Kenyan Patrick Kiprop, who recently won the AJC Peachtree Road Race 10K.
Other notable contenders include Biya Simbassa, a top American marathoner, and Zouhair Talbi, a 2024 Olympian representing Morocco. The race will also introduce three-time NCAA champion Dylan Jacobs and strong American athletes like Collin Bennie and Frank Lara.
In wheelchair racing, five-time Falmouth winner Tatyana McFadden and Daniel Romanchuk lead the field. McFadden returns to Cape Cod after competing in the 2022 games, while Romanchuk aims to surpass his own course record of 21:23 from last year.
The event will highlight both seasoned competitors and emerging talent in the sport. Notably, 12-year-old Harry Houng-Lee and high school standout Colton Robinson will make their debuts.
The Falmouth Police Department has provided a detailed road closure guide for race day to ensure the safety of participants and spectators.
