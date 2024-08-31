False Active Shooter Reports Emerge From Fight at Magic Kingdom

A disturbance at Magic Kingdom Park in Orlando on Thursday night led to widespread panic and unfounded rumors of an active shooter. The Orange County Sheriff's Office (OCSO) confirmed that there was no shooter present and that no shots had been fired.

The chaos began shortly after 10 p.m. when multiple reports were made to OCSO about an alleged active shooter. Patrons described turmoil, with phrases such as ‘something is going on,’ ‘people are running,’ and ‘there is a shooter’ coming from various locations within the park.

Due to the ambiguity of the reports and the inability to confirm any threat, deputies instructed visitors to remain in safe areas until park security could escort them out. Upon thorough investigation, OCSO found no signs of distress or injuries, nor any evidence such as bullet fragments or shell casings.

Investigators later determined that the noise heard by guests was likely the popping of balloons rather than gunfire. Concurrently, a physical altercation occurred near the monorail area, which contributed to the confusion as guests rushed back inside the park.

One visitor reported hearing three loud bangs followed by a cast member instructing everyone to ‘get down.’ Social media videos depicted scenes of distress, with people hiding behind displays and merchandise scattered across floors.

OCSO confirmed only one injury related to the incident; an individual involved in the fight requested medical treatment. Both parties in the altercation decided not to press charges, and no arrests were made. Disney expressed gratitude for the prompt response of the sheriff’s office and announced that normal operations resumed shortly thereafter.