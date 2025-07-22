Sports
La Familia Takes Victory Over War Ready in Lexington Regional
LEXINGTON, Kentucky — La Familia defeated War Ready 80-76 in the round of 32 of The Basketball Tournament (TBT) on Sunday, securing a spot in the Lexington Regional championship.
The action intensified early in the game, with both teams trading points. La Familia led by as much as 14, but War Ready fought back to tie the score at 76 later in the game.
During the game’s closing moments, La Familia’s guard Archie Goodwin sealed the victory with a key layup after a steal, leading his team to score the final four points of the match.
Goodwin finished the game with 16 points and six assists, continuing his strong performance from the team’s previous match where he scored 19 points. Despite his struggle from the free-throw line, he expressed confidence in his ability to correct his shooting form.
“If I don’t flush it, then it’ll trickle over to the next game,” Goodwin said. “I know it’s just a correction that I need to make.”
La Familia head coach Mike Woods praised his team’s resilience. “It was an ugly game, and we need those tests, because at some point, we have to be able to show that we can win gritty games,” Woods said.
La Familia now prepares to face Eberlein Drive in the Lexington Regional championship at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at Memorial Coliseum. The winner of this game will advance further in the TBT.
