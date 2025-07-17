Families Gather to Remember Victims of TWA Flight 800 on Anniversary

Shirley, New York — Families of the 230 victims aboard TWA Flight 800 returned to Smith Point County Park this week to honor their loved ones ahead of the 29th anniversary of the tragedy.

Maria Toscano, 74, visited the memorial to remember her niece, Virginia Holst, and her husband, Eric Holst. They were on their way to a wedding in Paris when their Boeing 747-100 exploded twelve minutes after takeoff from Kennedy Airport on July 17, 1996. The crash, which occurred at 8:31 p.m. at 13,800 feet, killed 212 passengers and 18 crew members.

Toscano reflected on the loss, saying, “Virginia and Eric were beautiful souls. They left us too young. They left us too soon,” while tracing her fingers over their names etched in black granite.

The National Transportation Safety Board determined that an electrical short in faulty wiring likely caused the explosion by igniting vapors in the fuel tank.

Families from around the world have gathered at the memorial since 2002, which sits near the beach that marks the closest point to where the wreckage was found. The memorial is maintained by various organizations, including the Independent Group Home Living, with support from over 100 volunteers, including developmentally disabled adults from Smile Farms, who contributed by planting flowers this week.

Frank Lombardi, the chief logistics officer for Kinexion, emphasized the importance of volunteer efforts, noting that it helps individuals understand grief and gives them a chance to give back.

Christopher Carubia, 54, a worker with Smile Farms, expressed his hope for the memorial: “I want them to know that we’re thinking of them and giving them peace,” he said.

John Seaman, chairman of the TWA 800 Families Association, who lost his 19-year-old niece, Michele Seaman, shared the memorial’s significance, stating, “The memorial was made so we are able to express ourselves and our feelings and the need for a remembrance.”

Margaret Krick, who has attended the memorial service every year since the tragedy to honor her son, Oliver “Ollie” Krick, described her son’s passion for flying. She expressed sorrow about missing this year’s gathering due to health issues.

Heidi Snow, who lost her fiancé Michel Breistroff in the crash, helped establish the memorial and formed a charity to support families affected by aviation disasters. She plans to return for the 30th anniversary and stressed the memorial’s role in healing for those affected.