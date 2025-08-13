News
Families Remember Victims of Japan’s Deadliest Plane Crash on 40th Anniversary
File: Tsubame, Japan
Family members of victims from the world’s deadliest single-aircraft accident gathered on Tuesday to hike to the crash site in Japan, marking the 40th anniversary of the tragedy that killed 520 people.
On August 12, 1985, Japan Airlines Flight 123, a Boeing 747, was about 40 minutes into its flight from Tokyo to Osaka when it crashed into Mount Osutaka, located roughly 120 kilometers northwest of Tokyo. On the anniversary, hundreds, including bereaved families and friends, walked the trails to the cenotaph at the crash site.
Among the attendees was a woman who lost her younger brother in the disaster. She shared her emotions with Fuji TV, saying, “I want to tell him that all of his family members are alive, with his soul on our shoulders. We’re doing our best to live our lives.”
The flight declared an emergency shortly after take-off due to a loud noise heard about ten minutes into the journey. Despite efforts to regain control, the plane began to shake violently before crashing into the mountain.
The tragedy resulted in the loss of 505 passengers, including a dozen infants, along with 15 crew members. Out of the 524 people aboard, only four passengers survived.
The crash was attributed to flawed repairs made to the aircraft’s rear bulkhead by Boeing engineers seven years prior, along with Japan Airlines’ inadequate oversight of safety protocols.
Recent Posts
- Liverpool Sets Sights on Parma Defender Giovanni Leoni Amid Milan Interest
- Baltimore Weather: Thunderstorms Expected August 13
- Real Madrid Opposes La Liga Match in Miami, Calls for FIFA Action
- Tennessee Vols Prepare for New Era Without Star Running Back
- Spirit Airlines Warns It May Not Survive Another Year
- Christopher Waller Emerges as Top Candidate for Fed Chair
- Flash Floods Hit Raleigh and Surrounding Areas, Causing Damage
- Record High Heat Sweeps Across Both Coasts
- Glacial Outburst Threatens Record Flooding in Juneau, Alaska
- Lottery Jackpots Surge as No Winners Take Home Prizes
- CME Group Lithium Futures Reach Record Trading Volume in 2025
- New NYT Strands Game Highlights Hitchcock Films in Puzzle
- Wordle #1515 Answer Revealed: NOMAD for August 12, 2025
- New York’s Budget Gap Mirrors Great Recession Challenges
- 63-Year-Old Woman and Two Dogs Found Dead After Deerfield Fire
- NOAA Seeks Bids for New Space Weather Operations Contract
- Maximize Your iPhone’s Potential with These 5 Essential Settings
- Hints and Answer for Today’s Wordle – August 13, 2025
- Six Planets to Align in Night Sky This August
- Mega Millions Jackpot Rises to $182 Million After No Winner