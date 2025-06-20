Families Reunite After Students’ Harrowing Experience in Israel

LAKELAND, Fla. — Families are breathing a sigh of relief as their loved ones have safely left Israel and are just a few flights away from home. Charity Diehl, a member of a local church, has been anxiously awaiting the return of her daughter, Maya, who is one of 24 high school students on an educational trip.

The group, accompanied by their chaperones, departed for Israel last Monday. Charity’s husband, Brandon, is leading the trip, which marked their first return to Israel since 2020. Maya’s trip included visits to significant sites like the Jordan River and the Palm Sunday Road.

Charity received a text from Brandon informing her of attacks in Israel. The group quickly sought shelter, spending much of their time in a bunker. Throughout the ordeal, Charity has maintained contact with Maya, who shared the frightening experience of being woken by a siren and racing down eight flights of stairs.

Brandon spoke with Spectrum Bay News 9 via Zoom, expressing the heavy responsibility he feels for the students’ safety. “I want to keep them absolutely safe and secure at all times,” he stated. As of now, the group has made it to Rome, awaiting final flights back to the U.S.

As the families prepare for reunions, Charity reflects on the faith that has sustained them. “Things could have gone terribly wrong, but I know that God had his hand on them,” she said. The group is expected to arrive in the U.S. on Friday, where students will head to various destinations.