Families Sue After Deadly Mid-Air Collision in Washington

WASHINGTON, D.C. — Families of the 67 victims who died in the mid-air collision of American Eagle Flight 5342 and a U.S. Army helicopter on January 29 have announced a lawsuit against American Airlines, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), and the Army. The announcement was made at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Among those present were Rachel Crafton, widow of victim Casey Crafton, and Doug Lane, whose family was also affected. The lawsuit is seen as a pivotal step following prior claims filed against the federal government. Dailey Crafton, Rachel’s brother-in-law, emphasized the crash as an “avoidable tragedy” caused by systematic failures in safety protocols.

“I’m left to raise our sons alone, and these days, weeks, and months have been unbearable as grief weighs heavily over every moment,” Dailey said while reading a statement for Rachel Crafton. They believe that critical safety oversights contributed to the fatal crash.

Doug Lane echoed these sentiments. He criticized the lack of action from multiple agencies meant to ensure safety, saying, “It’s nearly impossible to get your head around… the laxness around it through very large agencies that are supposed to be taking care of it.”

Lane also shared feelings of frustration regarding a history of near misses at the airport, arguing that American Airlines should be held accountable. He illustrated his point with an analogy about a school bus that repeatedly encounters danger but continues operations without change.

American Airlines has responded to the lawsuit, expressing condolences to the victims’ families and emphasizing their commitment to safety. In a statement, the airline said that they are cooperating with the ongoing investigation by the National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB). They reiterated their belief in the safety measures that have positioned the U.S. aviation sector as the safest in the world.

“We will defend American and PSA Airlines against any legal action claiming the airline caused or contributed to this accident,” the statement read. The NTSB’s final report on the collision is expected next year.