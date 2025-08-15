Family Desperate to Find Missing Bradford Teen Hannah Osborn

BRADFORD, Ark. (KATV) — A 17-year-old girl named Hannah Osborn is missing from Bradford. She was last seen on Saturday night, August 10, leaving her father’s home in Jackson County.

Hannah’s family has been searching for her for four days and is desperate for answers. Wesley Osborn, her father, fears that she may have met someone through Snapchat and is worried about her safety. “She’s beautiful. She’s caring. She got a big heart, just beautiful on the inside and out,” he said.

Wesley and his wife, Crystal, describe Hannah as a smart girl with a strong spirit. “We just want our daughter back. I just need to know she’s alive and okay,” Wesley added. Hannah was last seen around 7:40 PM at her father’s home near County Road Seven.

Wesley expressed his concern over Hannah’s Snapchat usage. “She’s had problems with meeting people out of town through that app, but she’s always come home,” he said. He noted that there were vehicles spotted in their neighborhood around the time Hannah went missing, leading him to suspect foul play might be involved.

Colleen Nick, Director of the Morgan Nick Foundation, echoed the need for awareness regarding missing children. She stated it’s important for Hannah to know she is not in trouble. “Anyone who knows her or might know where she is, we want to talk to Hannah and ensure she’s safe,” Nick said.

The family remains in contact with Jackson County authorities and state police, seeking answers. “I just need to know she’s okay, that she’s not being held against her will,” Wesley explained. He and Crystal miss their daughter deeply.

Hannah is described as 5’9” tall, weighing about 120 pounds, with curly blonde hair, which she often straightens. She was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, blue jeans, and carrying an orange and black backpack.

If anyone has information about Hannah Osborn’s whereabouts, they are urged to contact the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department at (870) 523-5842.