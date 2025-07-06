News
Family of Detained Immigrant Feels Betrayed by Trump’s Policies
Los Angeles, California – The family of Cynthia Olivera, a Canadian national, is reconsidering their support for President Donald Trump after she was detained by US Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) during her green card interview. Cynthia was taken into custody on June 13 while applying for permanent residency, leaving her husband Francisco Olivera feeling betrayed.
“We feel totally blindsided,” Francisco told the local news station KGTV. As a US citizen and Trump voter, he expressed regret for his support, stating, “I want my vote back.” Cynthia, a 45-year-old mother of three children born in the US, initially came to the country illegally at the age of 10 when her parents brought her from Toronto.
Despite being deported at age 19, Cynthia managed to re-enter the US without detection. “They didn’t ask me for my citizenship – they just waved me in,” she recalled. For the past 25 years, she’s worked in Los Angeles, paid taxes, and raised her family, unaware that her immigration status would come under scrutiny during the residency application process.
The detainment conflicts with the Trump administration’s claims that their immigration policies prioritize the deportation of dangerous criminals. Typically, being undocumented is a civil infraction rather than a criminal violation. Cynthia’s case highlights that individuals like her, who may not be involved in criminal activities, are still targeted.
In 2024, the Biden administration issued her a work permit as Cynthia had been navigating the process for legal residency. Yet, instead of supporting Biden’s chosen successor, Vice President Kamala Harris, Francisco chose Trump, believing the president’s immigration agenda would not affect them.
Cynthia’s detainment happened abruptly during her June green card interview in Chatsworth. After her detainment, she was moved to an ICE detention center in El Paso, Texas, awaiting deportation. During a phone interview from detention, she expressed her connection to the US. “The US is my country,” she said. “That’s where I met my husband. That’s where I went to school. That’s where I had my kids.”
In response to Cynthia’s detainment, ICE issued a statement labeling her as an “illegal alien from Canada” and noted her previous deportation. The agency emphasized that re-entering the US after deportation is a felony.
Francisco shared his family’s disillusionment, stating, “My wife … up until a couple of weeks ago, was a strong believer in what was going to happen the next four years.” Cynthia has expressed a desire to return to Canada, where she plans to stay with family, but it remains unclear when she will be able to leave.
As the situation unfolds, Francisco concludes, “The only crime I committed is to love this country and to work hard and provide for my kids.”
