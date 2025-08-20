Family of Four Found Dead in Madbury, Investigation Underway

MADBURY, N.H. — A family of four was found dead in their home on Moharimet Drive Monday night in an incident being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to officials.

New Hampshire State Police responded to a 911 call just after 8 p.m., where they discovered the bodies of Emily Long, 34, Ryan Long, 48, their son Parker Long, 8, and daughter Ryan Long, 6. A toddler, who also lived in the home, was found alive and unharmed.

Attorney General John Formella stated that all four family members appeared to have suffered gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene. A firearm was located near the family, raising concerns about the circumstances of their deaths.

“It was shocking,” said neighbor Bevy Ketel. “It was a perfect family as far as we knew.” Ketel recalled how the children had recently set up a lemonade stand and expressed disbelief at the tragic situation.

The community is coming together to support the surviving toddler, with neighbors leaving flowers and caring for the family’s two dogs.

“I just told a friend it’s the worst thing I’ve ever dealt with in my life,” said dog walker Bill Hall.

Officials emphasized that there is no known threat to the public as the investigation continues. Autopsies are scheduled to be conducted on Wednesday to determine the exact cause of death for each family member.

Ryan Long worked as a school psychologist in the local district and was well-regarded in the community. His cousin noted the family’s strong ties and support network, describing Ryan as an incredibly strong person after being diagnosed with brain cancer.