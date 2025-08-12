Family of Missing Kentucky Child Offers Reward for Safe Return

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) – The family of 10-year-old Jayden Spicer, who went missing from Breathitt County, is raising funds for a reward leading to his safe return.

Police report that Jayden was last seen by his family on Tuesday night when he went to bed. His absence was noted by Wednesday morning, prompting concern.

In an effort to bring Jayden home, his aunt, Samantha Brunty, has organized a fundraiser aimed at increasing the cash reward for information about his whereabouts.

Additionally, Father Jim Sichko is offering a $1,500 reward for anyone who can provide credible information that leads to the finding or safe return of Jayden Spicer.

“Someone knows something,” the social media post included, urging the community to assist in the search. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Gayheart.

The community remains hopeful as the search for Jayden continues. Family members are eager for any leads that could help bring him home.