Family mourns 21-year-old daughter after tragic UTV crash

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wis. (WMTV) – A Wisconsin Dells family is grieving the loss of their 21-year-old daughter, Caelan Markunas, who died after a UTV accident last week. The incident occurred last Tuesday as Caelan and her father, Philip Markunas, were running an errand together.

Philip stated that Caelan had just received her UTV license the night before the accident. While he drove his car, Caelan operated her UTV. “She got sucked into the side of the road and tried to counter correct it,” Philip recounted. “She went into a spin.”

After witnessing the crash, Philip quickly slammed on his brakes and ran back to her but was unable to find her. He immediately called 911, and Caelan was airlifted to a hospital. Philip recalled holding her hand while they waited for help. “We held hands together all the time,” he said.

In an effort to keep a physical memory of his daughter, Philip had his brother fetch casting supplies from Hobby Lobby to create hand casts of Caelan’s hands while she was at the hospital. “We made two casts of her right hand and one of her left hand,” he explained.

Caelan was eagerly planning her wedding this summer and was set to take engagement photos with her fiancé, Mason, in a dress she had chosen. “We were all excited about it. I mean, everyone in the entire family,” said Philip.

Tragically, Caelan passed away a few days later in the hospital. Loved ones describe her as a person with a positive spirit. “A great person to be around all the time. It’s going to be hard,” Philip stated.

The anniversary of Caelan’s mother’s death was only a few days before she died. The family is now in the process of planning Caelan’s celebration of life.