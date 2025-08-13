Family Photo Sparks Debate About Johnson Family Dynamics

LOS ANGELES, CA – A family photograph of NBA icon Magic Johnson and his family has stirred up conversation on social media due to the noticeable distance between his son, Earvin “EJ” Johnson, and the rest of the family members.

The photo was uploaded on Tuesday, attracting significant attention as observers noted EJ’s positioning. EJ, who is openly gay, stood apart from his parents, Magic and Cookie Johnson, prompting speculation about the implications of his placement.

Magic Johnson, a five-time NBA champion, has a son, EJ, from a previous relationship and a younger son with Cookie. EJ publicly revealed his sexual orientation in 2013, though he had confided in friends before that. TMZ first drew public attention to EJ’s sexuality when they published photos of him holding hands with a male partner in Los Angeles.

After the photo was shared on X (formerly Twitter), many users commented on the physical distance between EJ and his family. “I can see the gap, that’s all I am going to say,” one user commented. Another added, “Why are they so far apart?”

In the past, Magic has spoken about the challenges he faced in accepting EJ’s sexuality but has become an outspoken supporter of his son. “You get the other side too – a lot of people don’t love that I love my son. But I don’t care,” Magic said.

On EJ’s 33rd birthday in June, Magic shared a heartfelt tribute on social media, stating, “Happy birthday to my son EJ! Thank you for making the world a better place. Your mom and I love you and are very happy that you’re making a difference in the lives of so many people!”

EJ Johnson has built a career as a television personality and fashion icon, gaining fame through the reality series “Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” and its spin-off, “EJNYC.” He is also a strong advocate for LGBTQ+ rights, championing acceptance and equality.

The photo controversy highlights the complexities of family relationships under public scrutiny. Despite the discussions about the photograph, Magic Johnson’s vocal support for his son remains a testament to his dedication to family unity.