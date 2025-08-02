Family Ties: Guzmán Brothers Maintain Grip on Sinaloa Cartel

Ciudad de México, Mexico — The Guzmán name is deeply rooted in the world of organized crime. Even with at least four major factions within the drug organization, the group led by Joaquín ‘El Chapo‘ Guzmán remains one of the most powerful and publicized. Following his capture and extradition, the criminal empire shifted to his sons, known as ‘Los Chapitos‘: Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo Guzmán Salazar, alongside Joaquín and Ovidio Guzmán López. Their inherited power has drawn the attention of both Mexican and U.S. authorities.

In recent years, U.S. security agencies launched an aggressive pursuit of the Guzmán heirs, labeling them as leading figures in what is described as the most prolific and dangerous fentanyl trafficking network in the world. This hunt has resulted in some successes, with the brothers Guzmán López facing charges in the United States.

Despite this, the criminal network continues to operate in Mexico under the control of Iván Archivaldo and Jesús Alfredo, as well as two of their uncles, who have avoided the same level of media scrutiny. A notable figure is Miguel Ángel Guzmán Loera, known as ‘El Mudo,’ brother of El Chapo, who was arrested during a military operation while celebrating a family event in 2005.

Reports indicate during the operation in Culiacán, armed soldiers stormed a restaurant, targeting El Mudo amidst a birthday celebration for his daughter. Identified as an important figure in the Sinaloa Cartel, he faced narcotics-related charges. Despite claims of his innocence by his mother, he was convicted and sentenced to over 13 years in prison, a sentence he served until his release in May 2017.

Meanwhile, Aureliano Guzmán Loera, known as ‘El Guano,’ has taken a less publicized approach, working from the mountainous regions of Durango. Operating his own drug trafficking routes, El Guano has established an organization involved in the production and transportation of various drugs, avoiding the limelight that his family members often attract.

In November 2019, U.S. authorities issued a formal indictment against El Guano, accusing him of conspiracy to distribute cocaine, heroin, and fentanyl. Despite a $5 million reward for information leading to his arrest, El Guano continues to elude capture. Amid ongoing conflicts between Los Chapitos and rivals for control of Culiacán, he remains in the shadows, refusing to take sides in this violent power struggle.